Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Syhunt SyhuntAPI is a commercial api security tool by Syhunt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
Development teams shipping APIs without dedicated security testing will find Syhunt SyhuntAPI's hybrid source and dynamic analysis catches injection flaws that static tools alone miss, particularly across multi-language codebases. The tool integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins pipelines, meaning vulnerabilities surface before production, and NIST PR.PS coverage confirms the platform meets baseline security hardening requirements. Skip this if you need a unified SAST/DAST/SBOM platform or require vendor presence in North America; Syhunt's eight-person team and Brazil headquarters mean slower support cycles and narrower enterprise sales infrastructure than competitors.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs Syhunt SyhuntAPI for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
Syhunt SyhuntAPI: API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs. built by Syhunt. Core capabilities include SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Scan differentiates with Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection. Syhunt SyhuntAPI differentiates with SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection.
42Crunch API Scan is developed by 42Crunch. Syhunt SyhuntAPI is developed by Syhunt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Scan integrates with VS Code, GitHub Actions, Swagger Editor. Syhunt SyhuntAPI integrates with GitHub, Azure DevOps, BitBucket, Jenkins, GitLab and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
42Crunch API Scan and Syhunt SyhuntAPI serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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