42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Syhunt SyhuntAPI: API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs. built by Syhunt. Core capabilities include SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.