Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield Managed Services: Managed TPRM services providing expert support for vendor risk assessments. built by Supplier Shield. Core capabilities include TPRM program assessment and analysis, Supplier inventory categorization and tiering, Business Impact Analysis (BIA) guidance..

Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform: Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Software component analysis for vulnerabilities and license violations, Third-party and open-source library scanning, AI model scanning and inventory management..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.