3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. 3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs 3rdRisk Platform for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox