3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.