360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Aleph Search Dark is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Aleph Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting data breaches and underground threat chatter will get real value from Aleph Search Dark's dark web search engine and alert automation, which catch credential dumps and brand mentions that traditional monitoring misses. The tool maps your risk ecosystem across deep and dark web sources with geovisualization and blockchain tracing, covering the detection and analysis functions that most organizations leave blind. Skip this if your team needs post-incident response capabilities or expects one platform to handle both breach discovery and remediation; Aleph is built for the hunt, not the fix.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs Aleph Search Dark for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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