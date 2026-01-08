360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..

Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.