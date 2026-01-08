360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection: Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for exposed personal data, Compromised account detection, Exposed password scanning..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.