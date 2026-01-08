360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection: Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for exposed personal data, Compromised account detection, Exposed password scanning..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.