360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection: Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for exposed personal data, Compromised account detection, Exposed password scanning..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.