Arc4dia Snow Sensor: Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-platform endpoint detection and response, Proprietary threat detection algorithms applied to telemetry data, Monitors native binary execution and module loading..

Comodo EDR Security: EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities. built by Comodo. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.