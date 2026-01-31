1Password SaaS Manager: SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Continuous SaaS application discovery, Shadow IT and AI application detection, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..

Reco Application Discovery: Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.