Console Shadow IT: Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization. built by Vaultys. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls..

Reco Application Discovery: Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.