Console Shadow IT is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Vaultys. Reco Application Discovery is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SaaS sprawl should use Console Shadow IT for the cost recovery angle; most shadow IT tools treat spend optimization as a secondary feature, but this platform leads with unused license identification and per-application cost estimation that actually justifies the deployment to finance. The vendor's NIST Asset Management coverage reflects proper application inventory discipline, which is the prerequisite for any compliance audit touching SaaS usage. Skip this if your primary concern is stopping risky app adoption in real time; Console Shadow IT identifies what's running and costs money, not what's about to breach your data residency policy.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS and AI tool sprawl should start here; Reco Application Discovery actually finds what your users are connecting to without requiring manual scans or agent deployment across hundreds of apps. The real strength is continuous OAuth and integration mapping across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce, which catches the shadow AI agents and third-party connections your access logs miss entirely. Skip this if you need endpoint visibility or vulnerability scanning; Reco is asset discovery only, not remediation.
Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization
Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations
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Common questions about comparing Console Shadow IT vs Reco Application Discovery for your shadow it discovery needs.
Console Shadow IT: Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization. built by Vaultys. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls..
Reco Application Discovery: Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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