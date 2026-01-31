1Password SaaS Manager is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by 1Password. FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by FireTail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will move fastest with 1Password SaaS Manager because its AI detection actually surfaces apps your Okta logs miss, then automates the entire lifecycle from provisioning through orphaned account cleanup. The platform covers all three NIST asset and access control pillars (ID.AM, PR.AA, GV.SC), which means you're getting discovery, governance, and spend visibility in one tool rather than stitching three. Skip this if your SaaS footprint is under 50 apps or you need deep integration with every niche vendor; 1Password's strength is breadth and speed, not replacing your best-of-breed IAM.
FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI
Security teams drowning in unvetted AI adoption will find FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI essential because it's the only tool that catches AI usage across all three attack surfaces: browser, code repositories, and cloud infrastructure simultaneously. The real value is in real-time prompt and response logging paired with AI-specific risk scoring against OWASP LLM Top 10, which means you're not guessing about what data left your organization. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet seen employees shipping LLMs into production or if you need CSPM or IaC scanning alongside shadow AI detection; FireTail is deliberately narrow.
SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform
Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password SaaS Manager vs FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI for your shadow it discovery needs.
1Password SaaS Manager: SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Continuous SaaS application discovery, Shadow IT and AI application detection, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..
FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI: Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Browser plugin-based monitoring of employee AI tool interactions, capturing prompts, responses, and data exposure, Automated scanning of codebases for LLM API calls and agentic AI framework usage, Detection of AI usage in cloud workflows, serverless functions, and backend systems..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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