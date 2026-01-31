Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will move fastest with 1Password SaaS Manager because its AI detection actually surfaces apps your Okta logs miss, then automates the entire lifecycle from provisioning through orphaned account cleanup. The platform covers all three NIST asset and access control pillars (ID.AM, PR.AA, GV.SC), which means you're getting discovery, governance, and spend visibility in one tool rather than stitching three. Skip this if your SaaS footprint is under 50 apps or you need deep integration with every niche vendor; 1Password's strength is breadth and speed, not replacing your best-of-breed IAM.