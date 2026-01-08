Security teams drowning in unvetted AI adoption will find FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI essential because it's the only tool that catches AI usage across all three attack surfaces: browser, code repositories, and cloud infrastructure simultaneously. The real value is in real-time prompt and response logging paired with AI-specific risk scoring against OWASP LLM Top 10, which means you're not guessing about what data left your organization. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet seen employees shipping LLMs into production or if you need CSPM or IaC scanning alongside shadow AI detection; FireTail is deliberately narrow.