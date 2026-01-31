1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..

Multifactor: Account sharing platform with credential vault and AI agent integration. built by Multifactor. Core capabilities include Link-based account sharing without password exposure, Unified vault for passwords, passkeys, and 2FA codes, Instant access revocation without password resets..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.