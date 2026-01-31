1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..

Multifactor: Account sharing platform with credential vault and AI agent integration. built by Multifactor. Core capabilities include Link-based account sharing without password exposure, Unified vault for passwords, passkeys, and 2FA codes, Instant access revocation without password resets..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.