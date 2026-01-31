1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

Multifactor: Account sharing platform with credential vault and AI agent integration. built by Multifactor. Core capabilities include Link-based account sharing without password exposure, Unified vault for passwords, passkeys, and 2FA codes, Instant access revocation without password resets..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.