1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..

Token MCP Server and AI Agent: AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface. built by Token Security. Core capabilities include Natural language querying of NHI inventory and security posture, AI-powered risk analysis and prioritization of non-human identities, Context-aware remediation guidance with scripts and CLI commands..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.