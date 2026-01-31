1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 1Password. Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Anetac. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
AI-native platform for identity vulnerability discovery across human, NHI & AI agents.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform for your identity threat detection and response needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..
Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform: AI-native platform for identity vulnerability discovery across human, NHI & AI agents. built by Anetac. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of human, non-human, and agentic AI identities, Privilege chain mapping to reveal toxic access paths and lateral movement risk, AI-driven behavioral analysis using time-series models to detect anomalous identity activity..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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