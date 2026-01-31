1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..

Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform: AI-native platform for identity vulnerability discovery across human, NHI & AI agents. built by Anetac. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of human, non-human, and agentic AI identities, Privilege chain mapping to reveal toxic access paths and lateral movement risk, AI-driven behavioral analysis using time-series models to detect anomalous identity activity..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.