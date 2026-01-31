Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Zoho Vault is a commercial password management tool by Zoho Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Startups and SMBs managing credential sprawl across distributed teams should pick Zoho Vault for its time-based password visibility restrictions and granular role-based access control, which prevent standing access to sensitive credentials. The tool logs all activity in real time and supports biometric authentication, addressing the core NIST Identity Management requirement without the cost overhead of enterprise-class PAM platforms. Skip this if you need advanced features like secret rotation workflows, privileged session recording, or deep integration with your existing identity provider ecosystem; Zoho Vault prioritizes simplicity over sophistication.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Password manager for storing and sharing passwords, secrets, and credentials
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs Zoho Vault for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
Zoho Vault: Password manager for storing and sharing passwords, secrets, and credentials. built by Zoho Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit encryption for password storage, Password and passphrase generator, Single Sign-On (SSO) integration..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. Zoho Vault differentiates with AES 256-bit encryption for password storage, Password and passphrase generator, Single Sign-On (SSO) integration.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Zoho Vault is developed by Zoho Corporation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and Zoho Vault serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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