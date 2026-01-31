Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Zoho Vault is a commercial password management tool by Zoho Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Startups and SMBs managing credential sprawl across distributed teams should pick Zoho Vault for its time-based password visibility restrictions and granular role-based access control, which prevent standing access to sensitive credentials. The tool logs all activity in real time and supports biometric authentication, addressing the core NIST Identity Management requirement without the cost overhead of enterprise-class PAM platforms. Skip this if you need advanced features like secret rotation workflows, privileged session recording, or deep integration with your existing identity provider ecosystem; Zoho Vault prioritizes simplicity over sophistication.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Password manager for storing and sharing passwords, secrets, and credentials
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs Zoho Vault for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
Zoho Vault: Password manager for storing and sharing passwords, secrets, and credentials. built by Zoho Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit encryption for password storage, Password and passphrase generator, Single Sign-On (SSO) integration..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. Zoho Vault differentiates with AES 256-bit encryption for password storage, Password and passphrase generator, Single Sign-On (SSO) integration.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Zoho Vault is developed by Zoho Corporation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and Zoho Vault serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Authentication, Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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