1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..

Zoho Vault: Password manager for storing and sharing passwords, secrets, and credentials. built by Zoho Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit encryption for password storage, Password and passphrase generator, Single Sign-On (SSO) integration..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.