Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. RoboForm is a commercial password management tool by roboform. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Startup and SMB security teams managing credential sprawl across distributed workforces should use RoboForm for its zero-knowledge architecture and client-side decryption, which means your passwords stay encrypted even if the vendor gets breached. The Security Center's real-time breach monitoring and activity logs give you audit trails that satisfy PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring expensive identity infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep integration with your SSO provider or advanced provisioning automation; RoboForm works best as a credential vault, not an identity platform replacement.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Password manager with encryption, secure sharing, and breach monitoring
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs RoboForm for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
RoboForm: Password manager with encryption, secure sharing, and breach monitoring. built by roboform. Core capabilities include AES-256 bit encryption with PBKDF2 SHA256, Zero-knowledge architecture with client-side decryption, Security Center for password health analysis..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. RoboForm differentiates with AES-256 bit encryption with PBKDF2 SHA256, Zero-knowledge architecture with client-side decryption, Security Center for password health analysis.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. RoboForm is developed by roboform. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and RoboForm serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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