1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..

RoboForm: Password manager with encryption, secure sharing, and breach monitoring. built by roboform. Core capabilities include AES-256 bit encryption with PBKDF2 SHA256, Zero-knowledge architecture with client-side decryption, Security Center for password health analysis..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.