Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. LastPass Password Sharing is a commercial password management tool by LastPass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Teams managing shared credentials across distributed or contractor-heavy workflows need LastPass Password Sharing because it revokes access instantly without forcing password resets that break integrations. The automatic access revocation mechanism and granular permission controls map directly to NIST PR.AA, eliminating the manual cleanup that trips up smaller security teams. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails of who accessed what and when; LastPass logging is functional but sparse compared to competitors in the mid-market space.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Password manager with encrypted sharing for individuals and businesses
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs LastPass Password Sharing for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
LastPass Password Sharing: Password manager with encrypted sharing for individuals and businesses. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault storage, Secure password sharing without exposing plain text, Folder-based password organization..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. LastPass Password Sharing differentiates with Encrypted password vault storage, Secure password sharing without exposing plain text, Folder-based password organization.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. LastPass Password Sharing is developed by LastPass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and LastPass Password Sharing serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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