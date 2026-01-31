Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. LastPass Password Sharing is a commercial password management tool by LastPass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Teams managing shared credentials across distributed or contractor-heavy workflows need LastPass Password Sharing because it revokes access instantly without forcing password resets that break integrations. The automatic access revocation mechanism and granular permission controls map directly to NIST PR.AA, eliminating the manual cleanup that trips up smaller security teams. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails of who accessed what and when; LastPass logging is functional but sparse compared to competitors in the mid-market space.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Password manager with encrypted sharing for individuals and businesses
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs LastPass Password Sharing for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
LastPass Password Sharing: Password manager with encrypted sharing for individuals and businesses. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault storage, Secure password sharing without exposing plain text, Folder-based password organization..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. LastPass Password Sharing differentiates with Encrypted password vault storage, Secure password sharing without exposing plain text, Folder-based password organization.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. LastPass Password Sharing is developed by LastPass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and LastPass Password Sharing serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox