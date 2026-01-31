Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Keeper Zero-Trust Security is a commercial password management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing least-privilege access across developers, infrastructure, and remote workers will get the most from Keeper Zero-Trust Security; its zero-knowledge vault architecture means the vendor itself cannot access your credentials, even under legal pressure. SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certification back that claim, and the platform's secrets management for DevOps teams addresses a real gap most password managers ignore. Skip this if you need integrated identity governance or deep privileged access management reporting; Keeper handles enforcement well but treats visibility as secondary to the vault itself.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Enterprise password mgmt platform with zero-trust & zero-knowledge architecture
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs Keeper Zero-Trust Security for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
Keeper Zero-Trust Security: Enterprise password mgmt platform with zero-trust & zero-knowledge architecture. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Zero-knowledge encryption architecture, Enterprise password management with organizational visibility, Role-based access controls (RBAC)..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. Keeper Zero-Trust Security differentiates with Zero-knowledge encryption architecture, Enterprise password management with organizational visibility, Role-based access controls (RBAC).
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Keeper Zero-Trust Security is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and Keeper Zero-Trust Security serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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