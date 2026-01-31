1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..

Keeper Zero-Trust Security: Enterprise password mgmt platform with zero-trust & zero-knowledge architecture. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Zero-knowledge encryption architecture, Enterprise password management with organizational visibility, Role-based access controls (RBAC)..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.