1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

Keeper Zero-Trust Security: Enterprise password mgmt platform with zero-trust & zero-knowledge architecture. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Zero-knowledge encryption architecture, Enterprise password management with organizational visibility, Role-based access controls (RBAC)..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.