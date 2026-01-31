Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. ExpressVPN Keys is a commercial password management tool by ExpressVPN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Startups and SMBs choosing a password manager primarily for breach monitoring and team onboarding speed should start with ExpressVPN Keys; zero-knowledge encryption means your vault stays opaque to ExpressVPN itself, and the autofill spans both web and native applications without requiring browser extensions. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 identity access control through biometric unlock and two-factor code generation, removing friction from authentication workflows. Skip this if your team needs advanced sharing hierarchies or fine-grained admin audit logs; ExpressVPN Keys trades some administrative visibility for simplicity.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and breach monitoring
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs ExpressVPN Keys for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
ExpressVPN Keys: Password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and breach monitoring. built by ExpressVPN. Core capabilities include Unlimited password storage, Zero-knowledge encryption, Autofill for websites and applications..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. ExpressVPN Keys differentiates with Unlimited password storage, Zero-knowledge encryption, Autofill for websites and applications.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. ExpressVPN Keys is developed by ExpressVPN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and ExpressVPN Keys serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox