1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..

ExpressVPN Keys: Password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and breach monitoring. built by ExpressVPN. Core capabilities include Unlimited password storage, Zero-knowledge encryption, Autofill for websites and applications..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.