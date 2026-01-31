Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. ExpressVPN Keys is a commercial password management tool by ExpressVPN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Startups and SMBs choosing a password manager primarily for breach monitoring and team onboarding speed should start with ExpressVPN Keys; zero-knowledge encryption means your vault stays opaque to ExpressVPN itself, and the autofill spans both web and native applications without requiring browser extensions. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 identity access control through biometric unlock and two-factor code generation, removing friction from authentication workflows. Skip this if your team needs advanced sharing hierarchies or fine-grained admin audit logs; ExpressVPN Keys trades some administrative visibility for simplicity.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and breach monitoring
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs ExpressVPN Keys for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
ExpressVPN Keys: Password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and breach monitoring. built by ExpressVPN. Core capabilities include Unlimited password storage, Zero-knowledge encryption, Autofill for websites and applications..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. ExpressVPN Keys differentiates with Unlimited password storage, Zero-knowledge encryption, Autofill for websites and applications.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. ExpressVPN Keys is developed by ExpressVPN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and ExpressVPN Keys serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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