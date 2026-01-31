Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Dashlane Business Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Dashlane Business Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams tired of credential sprawl across shared accounts will find Dashlane Business's strength in enforcing access policies without friction; its admin controls and continuous monitoring map directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning you get real-time visibility into who accesses what and enforcement that actually sticks during onboarding. Skip this if your org needs a secrets vault for CI/CD pipelines or infrastructure automation, Dashlane is built for human credential management, not machine identity.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Enterprise password manager for orgs with admin controls & threat monitoring.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs Dashlane Business Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
Dashlane Business Password Manager: Enterprise password manager for orgs with admin controls & threat monitoring. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Enterprise password storage and management, Simple deployment and user onboarding, End-to-end encryption..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. Dashlane Business Password Manager differentiates with Enterprise password storage and management, Simple deployment and user onboarding, End-to-end encryption.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Dashlane Business Password Manager is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and Dashlane Business Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox