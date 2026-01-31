Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Teams Starter Pack is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Dashlane Business Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Small business owners and ops teams without dedicated security staff should use 1Password Teams Starter Pack because it handles the hardest part of password hygiene,actually enforcing it across a team without creating friction. The two-key derivation model and AES 256-bit encryption mean credentials stay protected even if 1Password's servers are compromised, and the Watchtower breach monitoring catches reused passwords faster than most teams would notice them manually. Skip this if your company needs granular audit logging or has regulatory requirements beyond basic data protection; the admin dashboard focuses on health and access, not forensic-grade event trails.
Dashlane Business Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams tired of credential sprawl across shared accounts will find Dashlane Business's strength in enforcing access policies without friction; its admin controls and continuous monitoring map directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning you get real-time visibility into who accesses what and enforcement that actually sticks during onboarding. Skip this if your org needs a secrets vault for CI/CD pipelines or infrastructure automation, Dashlane is built for human credential management, not machine identity.
Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls
Enterprise password manager for orgs with admin controls & threat monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Teams Starter Pack vs Dashlane Business Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..
Dashlane Business Password Manager: Enterprise password manager for orgs with admin controls & threat monitoring. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Enterprise password storage and management, Simple deployment and user onboarding, End-to-end encryption..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Teams Starter Pack differentiates with Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups. Dashlane Business Password Manager differentiates with Enterprise password storage and management, Simple deployment and user onboarding, End-to-end encryption.
1Password Teams Starter Pack is developed by 1Password. Dashlane Business Password Manager is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Teams Starter Pack and Dashlane Business Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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