1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

Dashlane Business Password Manager: Enterprise password manager for orgs with admin controls & threat monitoring. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Enterprise password storage and management, Simple deployment and user onboarding, End-to-end encryption..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.