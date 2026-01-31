Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Dashlane Business Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition
MSPs managing credentials across dozens of client accounts need a console that doesn't force them to toggle between instances, and 1Password Enterprise MSP Edition delivers that with direct multi-client access and technician-level permission controls built in. The zero-knowledge encryption and audit trail capabilities align directly with NIST PR.AA and PR.DS requirements, giving you compliance documentation that actually sticks during client audits. Skip this if you're a single-tenant enterprise or a small firm with fewer than five client relationships; the MSP-specific pricing and workflows will feel like overhead for your use case.
Dashlane Business Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams tired of credential sprawl across shared accounts will find Dashlane Business's strength in enforcing access policies without friction; its admin controls and continuous monitoring map directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning you get real-time visibility into who accesses what and enforcement that actually sticks during onboarding. Skip this if your org needs a secrets vault for CI/CD pipelines or infrastructure automation, Dashlane is built for human credential management, not machine identity.
Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts
Enterprise password manager for orgs with admin controls & threat monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition vs Dashlane Business Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..
Dashlane Business Password Manager: Enterprise password manager for orgs with admin controls & threat monitoring. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Enterprise password storage and management, Simple deployment and user onboarding, End-to-end encryption..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition differentiates with Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification. Dashlane Business Password Manager differentiates with Enterprise password storage and management, Simple deployment and user onboarding, End-to-end encryption.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is developed by 1Password. Dashlane Business Password Manager is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition and Dashlane Business Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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