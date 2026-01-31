1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..

CyberFOX MSP Password Manager & PAM: MSP-focused password manager and PAM solution with dark web monitoring. built by CyberFOX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP management portal with client visibility and reporting, Automatic website login for end users, Built-in dark web monitoring for passwords and email addresses..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.