1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..

Bitwarden Enterprise: Enterprise password manager with E2E encryption, SSO, directory sync & self-host. built by Bitwarden. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted credential vault, Centralized credential lifecycle management, Enterprise policy enforcement..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.