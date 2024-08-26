Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by AppGate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs AppGate High Performance ZTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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