Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..

AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.