Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. VU Security is a commercial ciam tool by VU Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-fraud customer onboarding will get the most from VU Security because its behavioral fraud detection actually learns per-user baseline patterns instead of applying static rules. The liveness detection during registration plus identity consolidation across multiple user profiles means you catch synthetic identities and account takeovers in the same workflow. Skip this if you need enterprise SSO across thousands of internal employees; VU Security is customer-facing CIAM, not workforce IAM, and treating it as a general access control platform will leave you frustrated.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
CIAM and digital identity platform for fraud prevention and user lifecycle mgmt.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs VU Security for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
VU Security: CIAM and digital identity platform for fraud prevention and user lifecycle mgmt. built by VU Security. Core capabilities include Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Modern Authentication with dynamic role-based access for apps and APIs, Progressive profiling for gradual user data enrichment..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. VU Security differentiates with Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Modern Authentication with dynamic role-based access for apps and APIs, Progressive profiling for gradual user data enrichment.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. VU Security is developed by VU Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and VU Security serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both cover MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox