Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

VU Security: CIAM and digital identity platform for fraud prevention and user lifecycle mgmt. built by VU Security. Core capabilities include Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Modern Authentication with dynamic role-based access for apps and APIs, Progressive profiling for gradual user data enrichment..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.