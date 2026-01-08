Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Microsoft Entra Verified ID is a commercial decentralized identity tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Verifiable credential service for digital identity verification
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Microsoft Entra Verified ID for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Microsoft Entra Verified ID: Verifiable credential service for digital identity verification. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Face Check facial matching for identity verification, Verifiable credential issuance and management, Digital wallet integration for credential storage..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. Microsoft Entra Verified ID differentiates with Face Check facial matching for identity verification, Verifiable credential issuance and management, Digital wallet integration for credential storage.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. Microsoft Entra Verified ID is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification integrates with Slack, Splunk Phantom, Sterling, Thycotic, Trellix and 14 more. Microsoft Entra Verified ID integrates with Microsoft Entra ID P1, Microsoft Entra Suite, Microsoft Entra admin center. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and Microsoft Entra Verified ID serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both cover MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox