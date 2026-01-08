Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Glide Identity Glide-In is a commercial identity verification tool by Glide Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
SMB and mid-market operations managing physical and logical access without dedicated identity infrastructure will see immediate value in Glide Identity Glide-In's SIM-based verification, which eliminates the cost and complexity of hardware tokens or complex PKI deployments. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function for access control and carriers already validate identity as part of their core business, removing a dependency on your team to maintain cryptographic material. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy access control systems or run in regions where carrier partnerships are sparse; Glide-In is cloud-native and assumes modern, telecom-friendly deployments.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
SIM-based identity verification for touchless check-in and authentication
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Glide Identity Glide-In for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Glide Identity Glide-In: SIM-based identity verification for touchless check-in and authentication. built by Glide Identity. Core capabilities include SIM-based cryptographic authentication, NFC and QR code identity verification, Carrier-based identity confirmation..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. Glide Identity Glide-In differentiates with SIM-based cryptographic authentication, NFC and QR code identity verification, Carrier-based identity confirmation.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. Glide Identity Glide-In is developed by Glide Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and Glide Identity Glide-In serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools, both cover MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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