Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.

Glide Identity Glide-In

SMB and mid-market operations managing physical and logical access without dedicated identity infrastructure will see immediate value in Glide Identity Glide-In's SIM-based verification, which eliminates the cost and complexity of hardware tokens or complex PKI deployments. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function for access control and carriers already validate identity as part of their core business, removing a dependency on your team to maintain cryptographic material. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy access control systems or run in regions where carrier partnerships are sparse; Glide-In is cloud-native and assumes modern, telecom-friendly deployments.