Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume digital onboarding will see friction drop immediately with Advanced Facial Biometrics; the vendor's cloud-native architecture handles authentication without requiring customers to build or maintain biometric infrastructure. Wultra's NIST CSF 2.0 alignment in identity management and access control is solid, and the 39-person vendor size means you're getting direct support rather than enterprise support theater. Skip this if your primary concern is liveness detection at scale or if you need on-premises deployment; Wultra's strength is frictionless verification for customer acquisition flows, not hardened internal access control.

Glide Identity Glide-In

SMB and mid-market operations managing physical and logical access without dedicated identity infrastructure will see immediate value in Glide Identity Glide-In's SIM-based verification, which eliminates the cost and complexity of hardware tokens or complex PKI deployments. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function for access control and carriers already validate identity as part of their core business, removing a dependency on your team to maintain cryptographic material. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy access control systems or run in regions where carrier partnerships are sparse; Glide-In is cloud-native and assumes modern, telecom-friendly deployments.