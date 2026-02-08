Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

Glide Identity Glide-In: SIM-based identity verification for touchless check-in and authentication. built by Glide Identity. Core capabilities include SIM-based cryptographic authentication, NFC and QR code identity verification, Carrier-based identity confirmation..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.