Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Identity Proofing is a commercial identity verification tool by Verosint. Glide Identity Glide-In is a commercial identity verification tool by Glide Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-friction signup flows will get the most from Adaptive Identity Proofing, since its risk-based workflows let you demand proof only when signals warrant it rather than gate every user. The SignalPrint tracking system and government document verification cover PR.AA identity management rigorously, reducing both fraud and abandonment. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication or session management bundled in; Verosint is focused narrowly on the proofing moment itself.
SMB and mid-market operations managing physical and logical access without dedicated identity infrastructure will see immediate value in Glide Identity Glide-In's SIM-based verification, which eliminates the cost and complexity of hardware tokens or complex PKI deployments. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function for access control and carriers already validate identity as part of their core business, removing a dependency on your team to maintain cryptographic material. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy access control systems or run in regions where carrier partnerships are sparse; Glide-In is cloud-native and assumes modern, telecom-friendly deployments.
Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention
SIM-based identity verification for touchless check-in and authentication
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Identity Proofing vs Glide Identity Glide-In for your identity verification needs.
Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..
Glide Identity Glide-In: SIM-based identity verification for touchless check-in and authentication. built by Glide Identity. Core capabilities include SIM-based cryptographic authentication, NFC and QR code identity verification, Carrier-based identity confirmation..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Identity Proofing differentiates with Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison. Glide Identity Glide-In differentiates with SIM-based cryptographic authentication, NFC and QR code identity verification, Carrier-based identity confirmation.
Adaptive Identity Proofing is developed by Verosint. Glide Identity Glide-In is developed by Glide Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Identity Proofing and Glide Identity Glide-In serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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