15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway is a free email security platforms tool. ATG Managed Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Advanced Technology Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway
Security leaders evaluating email gateway deployments for the first time will find actual tactical value here instead of vendor marketing; this guide cuts through the noise by naming which controls stop phishing versus which are theater. The 15 practices map directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions, with emphasis on authentication and filtering configurations that measurably reduce compromise. Skip this if your team already runs a mature email security program with established policies; the guide targets organizations still building foundational email defenses.
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will find ATG Managed Email Security's value in its 100% antivirus SLA and straightforward anti-spam, anti-phishing stack that doesn't require constant tuning. The service covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS through encryption and malware sandboxing, with optional HIPAA compliance for regulated workloads. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or post-breach response capabilities; ATG prioritizes prevention and monitoring over investigation tools, which makes sense for organizations without dedicated threat analysis resources.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP.
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Common questions about comparing 15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway vs ATG Managed Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..
ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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