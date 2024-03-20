15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway is a free email security platforms tool. AegisAI Agentic Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by AegisAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway
Security leaders evaluating email gateway deployments for the first time will find actual tactical value here instead of vendor marketing; this guide cuts through the noise by naming which controls stop phishing versus which are theater. The 15 practices map directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions, with emphasis on authentication and filtering configurations that measurably reduce compromise. Skip this if your team already runs a mature email security program with established policies; the guide targets organizations still building foundational email defenses.
AegisAI Agentic Email Security
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies drowning in phishing false positives should evaluate AegisAI Agentic Email Security for its AI agent-based triage, which actually reduces analyst workload instead of just flagging more threats. The platform deploys without MX record changes and covers both spear phishing and BEC detection, meaning you get real detection improvements without infrastructure rework. Skip this if your organization needs endpoint detection or incident response capabilities beyond email; AegisAI is deliberately email-focused and won't replace your broader threat stack.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware
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Common questions about comparing 15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway vs AegisAI Agentic Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..
AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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