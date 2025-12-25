AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by AlgoSec. Application Gateway is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing firewall sprawl across hybrid networks should pick AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer because it actually maps applications to rules instead of just flagging dead rules. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it gives you real asset context and risk ranking, not generic rule cleanup suggestions. Skip this if your firewall estate is static and on-premises only; the hybrid deployment model and application discovery assume you're juggling cloud connectivity changes regularly.
Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.
Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer vs Application Gateway for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..
Application Gateway: Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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