Mid-market and enterprise teams managing firewall sprawl across hybrid networks should pick AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer because it actually maps applications to rules instead of just flagging dead rules. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it gives you real asset context and risk ranking, not generic rule cleanup suggestions. Skip this if your firewall estate is static and on-premises only; the hybrid deployment model and application discovery assume you're juggling cloud connectivity changes regularly.

Application Gateway

Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.