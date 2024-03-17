0xf.at Hackits is a free cyber range training tool. Bastazo Agoge is a commercial cyber range training tool by Bastazo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal training programs on a shoestring budget should use 0xf.at Hackits to teach password cracking fundamentals without burning time on infrastructure. The tool runs entirely in-browser with zero authentication friction, so you can send a single link to 50 engineers and have them solving cryptographic riddles within seconds. Skip this if your organization needs structured learning paths, progress tracking, or compliance-reportable training hours; Hackits is a puzzle site, not an LMS.
Mid-market and enterprise OT security teams need hands-on training that mirrors their actual environments, and Bastazo Agoge delivers that through digital twins that replicate real device configurations and network behavior. The platform covers both NIST PR.AT training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning operators learn threat response against realistic scenarios while leaders get measurable competency tracking across your workforce. Skip this if your team needs general IT security training; Bastazo is purpose-built for OT, which narrows its scope but sharpens its value for industrial and critical infrastructure shops.
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins
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Common questions about comparing 0xf.at Hackits vs Bastazo Agoge for your cyber range training needs.
0xf.at Hackits: Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads..
Bastazo Agoge: OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins. built by Bastazo. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on cyberattack simulations, Digital Twin technology for virtual system replicas, Pre-built and custom training modules..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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