Security teams building internal training programs on a shoestring budget should use 0xf.at Hackits to teach password cracking fundamentals without burning time on infrastructure. The tool runs entirely in-browser with zero authentication friction, so you can send a single link to 50 engineers and have them solving cryptographic riddles within seconds. Skip this if your organization needs structured learning paths, progress tracking, or compliance-reportable training hours; Hackits is a puzzle site, not an LMS.

Bastazo Agoge

Mid-market and enterprise OT security teams need hands-on training that mirrors their actual environments, and Bastazo Agoge delivers that through digital twins that replicate real device configurations and network behavior. The platform covers both NIST PR.AT training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning operators learn threat response against realistic scenarios while leaders get measurable competency tracking across your workforce. Skip this if your team needs general IT security training; Bastazo is purpose-built for OT, which narrows its scope but sharpens its value for industrial and critical infrastructure shops.