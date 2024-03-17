0xf.at Hackits is a free cyber range training tool. Arc4dia Counter-APT Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by Arc4dia. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal training programs on a shoestring budget should use 0xf.at Hackits to teach password cracking fundamentals without burning time on infrastructure. The tool runs entirely in-browser with zero authentication friction, so you can send a single link to 50 engineers and have them solving cryptographic riddles within seconds. Skip this if your organization needs structured learning paths, progress tracking, or compliance-reportable training hours; Hackits is a puzzle site, not an LMS.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with staff who hunt APT indicators or respond to advanced threats should choose Arc4dia Counter-APT Training for its instructor-led model built around tradecraft from practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, not theoretical frameworks. The multi-level curriculum runs from foundational reverse engineering and web security through force-on-force engagement scenarios, addressing the full NIST Awareness and Training function. Skip this if your team needs remote, self-paced training or lacks the operational maturity to absorb scenario-based instruction; the value comes from experienced instructors, not polish.
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense.
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Common questions about comparing 0xf.at Hackits vs Arc4dia Counter-APT Training for your cyber range training needs.
0xf.at Hackits: Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads..
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training: Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Instructor-led courses by practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, Multi-level curriculum from foundational labs to force-on-force scenarios, APT Tactics course..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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