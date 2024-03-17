0xf.at Hackits is a free cyber range training tool. AzureGoat is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal training programs on a shoestring budget should use 0xf.at Hackits to teach password cracking fundamentals without burning time on infrastructure. The tool runs entirely in-browser with zero authentication friction, so you can send a single link to 50 engineers and have them solving cryptographic riddles within seconds. Skip this if your organization needs structured learning paths, progress tracking, or compliance-reportable training hours; Hackits is a puzzle site, not an LMS.
Azure-focused security teams building incident response muscle need AzureGoat because it's free, open-source training infrastructure that actually replicates the misconfigurations your engineers will face in production, not sanitized labs. The 918 GitHub stars and explicit OWASP Top 10 + Azure service misconfiguration focus mean you're training against real attack paths rather than generic scenarios. Skip this if your team needs managed infrastructure, instructor-led curricula, or scoring mechanisms; AzureGoat requires hands-on lab design and assumes your staff can self-direct their learning.
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice.
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Common questions about comparing 0xf.at Hackits vs AzureGoat for your cyber range training needs.
0xf.at Hackits: Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads..
AzureGoat: AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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