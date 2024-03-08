AHHHZURE

Offensive security teams and pentesters who need fast, repeatable Azure lab environments will get the most from AHHHZURE because it eliminates the manual setup tax that kills training momentum. The tool spins up vulnerable infrastructure in minutes through automated deployment, and at no cost it removes budget friction when you're running multiple team exercises. Skip this if you need pre-built scenario libraries or instructor dashboards; AHHHZURE is infrastructure automation, not a managed training platform.