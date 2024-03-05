0day.today Exploit Database is a free penetration testing tool. AWS pwn is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red team operators and vulnerability researchers who need fast access to working exploits for testing and validation will find 0day.today valuable for its raw catalog size and zero barriers to entry. The database indexes thousands of proof-of-concept exploits across multiple vulnerability databases, making it useful for quickly identifying whether a known CVE has public code available. Skip this if your team needs curated, verified exploits with confidence scoring or if you're building compliance evidence; 0day.today is a research tool, not a controlled staging ground for validated penetration tests.
Red teamers and AWS security auditors running isolated penetration tests will find AWS pwn valuable for its script library that automates common attack paths against IAM, S3, and EC2 without requiring commercial tool licenses. The 1,207 GitHub stars and active community contributions validate its tactics, though this is fundamentally a tactical toolkit rather than a full assessment platform. Skip this if you need compliance reporting, continuous monitoring, or remediation workflows; AWS pwn is a manual engagement tool for practitioners who know what they're looking for.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.
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Common questions about comparing 0day.today Exploit Database vs AWS pwn for your penetration testing needs.
0day.today Exploit Database: A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals..
AWS pwn: A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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