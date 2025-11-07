Trend Trend Vision One Security Operations
Trend Vision One Security Operations is a security operations platform that combines XDR, SIEM, and SOAR capabilities into a unified console. The platform provides detection, investigation, and response capabilities across multiple security layers including endpoints, networks, identity, email, cloud workloads, and data. The XDR component offers native sensor coverage across endpoints (EDR), networks (NDR), identity (ITDR), email (EmDR), cloud environments (CDR), and data (DDR). It correlates telemetry from both native and third-party sources to detect multi-layer attacks and provide visibility across the attack chain. The Agentic SIEM component ingests security data for real-time detection, compliance-ready log retention, and regulatory reporting. It includes built-in response capabilities and supports automated compliance reporting from a single console. The Agentic SOAR functionality automates response workflows through AI-powered playbooks to reduce manual effort. Response actions can be initiated from anywhere within the platform without switching between tools. The platform integrates with Cyber Risk Exposure Management (CREM) to prioritize alerts based on asset and vulnerability risk scores. It includes an AI Companion that guides investigations, suggests next steps, and creates automations. The system provides attack path visualization, root cause analysis, and impact assessment to help security teams understand the complete picture of security incidents. The platform supports third-party telemetry integration and includes threat intelligence, global research, and native sensors as foundational components.
