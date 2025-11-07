Tata Consultancy Services
IT services and consulting company offering cybersecurity services
Tata Consultancy Services Description
TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is a global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization that provides cybersecurity services as part of its broader technology offerings. The company delivers services across multiple domains including AI and data analytics, cloud computing, cognitive business operations, consulting, cybersecurity, enterprise solutions, IoT digital engineering, network solutions, and sustainability services. TCS serves various industries including banking, capital markets, communications, consumer packaged goods, education, energy, healthcare, high tech, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, public services, retail, and travel and logistics. Their cybersecurity practice is integrated within their comprehensive service portfolio, supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journeys. TCS offers products and platforms such as TCS BaNCS for financial services, ignio for autonomous enterprise operations, TCS OMNISTORE for commerce, TCS Chroma for HR, TCS Customer Intelligence, TCS ERP on Cloud, and various other industry-specific solutions. The company emphasizes innovation, agility, and helping enterprises navigate changing global environments through technology-enabled transformation.
